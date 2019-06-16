Maharashtra cabinet expansion today: Maval MLA says got call from CM’s office

THOUGH none of the MLAs from Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad is likely to be inducted in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ cabinet, an MLA from Pune district has apparently received a call to remain present during the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday. Two-time Maval MLA Sanjay Bhegade sounded confident he would get a cabinet berth.

“The cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow (Sunday),” the Chief Minister told the media in New Delhi on Saturday. The CM cleared the air on the much-anticipated cabinet expansion amidst rumours that the BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena was miffed over the delay in the process. The Sena, which is expecting its MLAs to be included in the cabinet, was apparently told that the expansion would take place on Friday.

“I got a call from the Chief Minister’s office… I have been asked to meet the CM at 9 pm at his office today (Saturday),” Bhegade (43) told The Sunday Express as he left for Mumbai from his home in Talegaon. “I am delighted,” he said.

Bhegade is BJP’s Pune district chief. He played an important role in the victory of Sena candidate Shrirang Barne from Maval in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Several MLAs in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad have pinned their hopes on getting a call for what is believed to be the last cabinet expansion before the state goes for elections in October-November. Pune city was represented by Girish Bapat, who held the portfolios of food and civil supplies, consumer protection and parliamentary affairs. Bapat resigned from the state cabinet after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. MLAs in Pune city were eyeing the vacant slot.

Similarly, MLAs from Pimpri-Chinchwad contended it was their turn to get a cabinet post, as they said the industrial city had been ignored for the last five years. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge claimed that Fadnavis promised him a ministerial berth when he visited Chakan earlier this month. “We are waiting for a call from the CM’s office,” said Kartik Landge, his brother.

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad general secretary Sarang Kamtekar said it was possible that other MLAs might also have received calls from the CM’s office. “But none of them will reveal it till the oath ceremony actually takes place. We will have to wait till tomorrow to see who makes it to the ministry,” he said.

BJP Pune city chief Yogesh Gogawale said though Bapat has resigned as a minister, it is not necessary his vacant post will be filled by someone from Pune. “The formula doesn’t work like that…,” he said. Gogawale said till late Saturday evening, none of the Pune city MLAs, to his knowledge, had received a call.

After Bapat resigned, Chandrakant Patil was made the district guardian minister. BJP sources said if Bhegade makes it to the ministry, he might get the portfolio.

Meanwhile, the chief minister met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray late on Friday night. “I met Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and discussed cabinet expansion at length,” Fadnavis tweeted after his meeting. Sena sources said the CM offered Deputy Chief Minister’s post to the party, which they have “refused to accept”. However, there was no official confirmation about it.