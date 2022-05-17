Maharashtra: Bus collides with car, NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap has narrow escape

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Ahmednagar City MLA Sangram Jagtap had a narrow escape in an accident involving his car and a bus on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Tuesday, the police said. No one was hurt in the accident.

Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai when around 5.30 am, the car met with an accident near Bhatan Tunnel under the limits of Raigad district police, officers said. Ashok Dudhe, superintendent of police (Raigad), told The Indian Express, “The accident involving Jagtap’s car and a bus took place in the early hours of Tuesday. No one is hurt.”

When contacted, Jagtap said, “There were four people in the car. Me, the driver and two others. The bus, which was on the extreme left lane of the Expressway, suddenly came to the right lane, crossing over the central lane. The bus driver possibly did not see a diversion for ongoing work. The bus hit the front portion of the car at high speed. While the car was badly damaged, none of us were hurt because of seatbelts and airbags.”

The police said a traffic slowdown was reported after the accident. The normal flow of traffic resumed after the vehicles were removed from the road.