Maha bus accident: ‘One of the victims waved to us for help; but by the time we reached the accident spot, he was dead’

As local trekkers made their way down the gorge at Ambenali Ghat near Poladpur in Raigad district on Saturday, trying to rescue the passengers in the ill-fated bus, they saw one of them motioning for help. But by the time the trekkers reached the accident spot, 400 feet down the gorge, the man had breathed his last. Two groups of local trekkers — from the Sahyadri Trekker’s Group and Mahabaleshwar Trekker’s Group — played a key role in retrieving the bodies of the victims from inside the gorge.

Members of the groups, who are trained in emergency response and first aid, were alerted about the accident by local police. They said they have taken part in similar search and rescue missions in the past, though none of them were of this scale. When the trekkers reached the spot, they sought information from Prakash Desai, the lone survivor of the accident, as well as some policemen who were already at the site.

Twenty-five members of Sahyadri Group and 15 from Mahabaleshwar Group then rappelled down the gorge towards the accident spot. “It took us over an hour to reach the spot. As we were nearing it, we saw at least six to seven persons had been thrown out of the bus and they were lying outside the vehicle, badly injured. One of them even motioned to us for help. But by the time we reached the spot, he had died. The other bodies were disfigured… we started putting the bodies inside bedsheets and carried them up the slope, with the help of ropes,” said Sanjay Parte, leader of the Sahyadri Group.

Another trekker, Akshay Shelar, said, “We have carried out search and rescue missions in this area earlier… we are familiar with the terrain… that knowledge helped us this time.” Officials of the National Disaster Response Force acknowledged that till their arrival on the spot, the trekkers played a crucial role in the operation. Local residents said while accidents were not uncommon in the area, this one took place at an unusual spot, at a stretch of the road that was comparatively wider.

The Ambenali Ghat has dangerously spiralling roads that get covered in dense fog during monsoon. Though the roads run alongside gorges that are 600-800 feet deep, protective walls are missing from most of the 35-km stretch of the Ghat.

Raigad district collector Dr Vinay Suryavanshi said the road has protective railings at the turns, but there was no railing at the spot of the accident, where the road was straight and comparatively wide. “Officials from the Public Works Department will conduct a safety audit of the entire Ghat section and appropriate measures will be taken, “ said Suryawanshi.

“In most of the area, the fog is very dense during the morning and night. Similar accidents have taken place in the past due to low visibility. The spot where the accident took place is, however, usually not covered in dense fog,” said Akshay Pradeshi, a resident of Wada Kunbharoshi, a village about three km from the accident spot.

