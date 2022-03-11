Maharashtra Budget lacks schemes for poor: MoS Bhagwat Karad

(Written by Swarali Joshirao)

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said Maharashtra’s state Budget lacks schemes for the poor and tribal people. As part of his Pune visit, the minister held a meeting on Friday with the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MCCIA) to discuss schemes for the business community in this year’s Union Budget.

“The Budget shows the absence of provisions for poor and tribal people. There are no allowances for the education and industrial sectors. Currently, farmers are facing power cuts even though there is no concession in electricity bills. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is known for big promises and failing to fulfil them. Even this Budget seems to remain on paper. Common citizens have nothing for them,” he said.

The Union Budget has allocated Rs 5 lakh crore under the Productivity-linked Incentive Scheme, out of which approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore is yet to be availed, so industries should utilise these funds, the minister said, adding that exports should increase and imports should decrease.

“During Diwali, the Union government had reduced taxes on petrol and diesel. It was done by all BJP-led governments. But the MVA government has not yet reduced the taxes,” he pointed out.

Replying to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s allegation about the release of GST funds, Karad said, “After GST is collected, there is a process which needs to be followed for the allocation of funds. It takes one and a half months to start the distribution. It is for sure that the Union government will disburse funds equally among all states.”

About the meeting with MCCIA, Karad said, “After the Union Budget is tabled, it is our duty to explain it to beneficiaries. I have been visiting different cities for the same purpose. This year’s total Budget amount is Rs 39.45 thousand crore compared to last year’s Rs 34.50 thousand crore, while capital expenditure has increased by Rs 2 lakh crore. As compared to last year’s Rs 5.50 lakh crore capex, this year it is Rs 7.50 lakh crore which means new assets worth Rs 2 lakh crore are supposed to be created,” he said.

“The central government has focused on the integral transport model Gati Shakti, increase in defence production, technological advancement and during the pandemic, Rs 5 lakh crore was lent to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Budget has focused on digital banking and especially rural areas. It will establish banking services in 1.5 lakh post offices,” he added.

He also hinted that a decision may soon be taken on naming the airports in Shirdi, Aurangabad and Kolhapur. “We will conduct a meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation regarding the renaming of airports in Maharashtra. The final decision may take place soon,” Karad said.