Maharashtra breaks its daily vaccination record, administers over 8 lakh vaccine doses

Beneficiaries receive their first dose of SputnikV covid vaccine at Galaxy hospital on Wednesday in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Maharashtra administered 8,01,847 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, surpassing its previous daily record, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express.

Till late on Saturday, the total count of doses administered in the state was 3.39 crore.

“We have surpassed our previous best performance in Covid vaccination,” Dr Vyas said.

The previous best daily record was on June 26 when we were able to administer 7,38,704 vaccines in a single day, Dr Vyas said, adding that for the last three months the state has been able to consistently maintain their top position in the vaccination drive.

After Maharashtra, at second position is Uttar Pradesh, where a total of 3.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered, followed by Gujarat, which has registered a total count of 2.65 crore vaccine doses administered till July 3. Meanwhile, state health department officials said that they had received a stock of 12.5 lakh vaccine doses on July 2.

Over 48 lakh vaccine doses administered in Pune district.

The state health department data shows that till date a total of 48.05 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Pune district. In the age group 45 years and above, a total of 19.55 lakh have got the first vaccine dose while 7.13 lakh have got both jabs. In the 18-44 age group, a total of 14.69 lakh beneficiaries have got the first dose while 37,199 have got both vaccine doses.

Pune district has administered the first vaccine dose to a total of 1.5 lakh health care workers and both doses to 1.07 lakh in this priority group. A total of 2.4 lakh front line workers have got the first vaccine dose while 1.20 lakh have got both jabs.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (Health), Pune circle, said that on July 2 they received another batch of a total of 1.25 lakh Covishield and 30,600 Covaxin doses. So far Mumbai tops the list of districts that have administered the highest number of vaccine doses till date. Mumbai has administered over 58 lakh vaccine doses till date.