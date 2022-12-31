scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Body of woman found partially buried behind ex-BJP legislator’s bungalow in Satara; probe launched

Former MLC Kanta Nalawade's family members found the body while cleaning the premises of the bungalow, where they stay only occasionally, they said.

The family members immediately informed the police, who launched a probe, he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
Listen to this article
Body of woman found partially buried behind ex-BJP legislator’s bungalow in Satara; probe launched
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The decomposed body of a woman was found partially buried behind the locked bungalow of a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district, police said on Saturday.

Former MLC Kanta Nalawade’s family members found the body while cleaning the premises of the bungalow, where they stay only occasionally, they said.

“The mutilated and decomposed body of a woman was found partially buried in the soil at the back side of the bungalow, which was locked. It was found by the members of the family when they arrived there on Friday and started cleaning it,” a police official said.

The family members immediately informed the police, who launched a probe, he said, adding that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
More from Pune

Satara district Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said, “We have recovered the decomposed body of a woman from the bungalow premises. We are checking all possible angles in this matter. The identity of the deceased will be established soon and the probe is on.”

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:34 IST
Next Story

Lingayats and Vokkaligas recategorised in quota matrix, BJP on guard against blowback

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close