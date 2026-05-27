Maharashtra State Board to pilot on-screen marking, digital paper delivery in June-July session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also implemented an OSM system for the first time this year.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneMay 27, 2026 07:57 PM IST
Currently, 997 candidates have registered for the supplementary Geography examination in the Pune district in Maharashtra.Currently, 997 candidates have registered for the supplementary Geography examination in the Pune district. (File Photo)
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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will pilot an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and a digital question paper delivery system in the June-July class 10 supplementary board examination. The pilot will be carried out for the geography paper across all 24 centres in Pune district, MSBSHSE Chairperson Trigun Kulkarni told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

“The question papers will be sent in an encrypted digital format and the answer sheets will be scanned and sent for on-screen marking. The encrypted question paper will be sent a couple of hours before the exam, which will then be printed at the exam centre itself,” Kulkarni said.

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The current process to print question papers lasts for over a month, said Kulkarni. The papers are sent from the headquarters of the state board to the printing press. After the printing process at the press, bundles of question papers would be physically sent to divisional headquarters of the state board, and then finally sent to the respective examination centres.

“This process involved a lot of human intervention and the chances for leaks increased,” Kulkarni remarked. Cases like Sangola and Solapur in March this year where 50 papers were stolen from a school strongroom a day before the exam, would be eliminated by this process of digital paper delivery, he said.

Currently, 997 candidates have registered for the supplementary Geography examination in the Pune district.
Appointment of the OSM vendor and digital paper delivery is currently in process at MSBSHSE. The printing of the question papers at examination centres will be done in presence of state board officials under ‘AI-enabled’ CCTV cameras, Kulkarni added. The printers will be provided by the state board.

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Kulkarni said that along with the digital delivery, the papers will also be sent to these centres in the traditional way as a safer alternative during the pilot project.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also implemented an OSM system for the first time this year. CBSE’s process has faced a lot of criticism due to serious problems like mismatched answer sheets. Responding to these concerns, Kulkarni said, “I will not comment on any other board. The State Board system will be developed well. Whatever is required will be done and it will be ensured that there are no mistakes.”

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If successful, the OSM and digital paper delivery systems will be implemented statewide in the February-March session in 2027. Kulkarni said, “We plan to declare results by April 15 next year. OSM marking, and corrections in many processes will make this possible. This time, there were 70000 mistakes in mark totalling, which had to be corrected and took a lot of time. We will send out written instructions and prevent this wastage of time.”

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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