Maharashtra board firm on offline exams for classes X, XII

Refusing to budge despite pressure from students and parents, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced that board exams for Class X and XII will be held in offline, pen and paper mode. Officials ruled out the possibility of either online exams or allotting marks to students based on internal assessments.

For the last few days, a section of students and parents have been running a campaign on social media, demanding cancelation of offline exams.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE, on Thursday said that there would be no change in the dates for practical or theory papers and these would be conducted as per the declared timetable, amid strict Covid-19 protocol. HSC theory exams will be held from March 4 to March 30 and practical exams from February 14 to March 3, while SSC theory exams will be held from March 15 to April 4 and practical exams from February 25 to March 14.