Maharashtra board extends dates for SSC, HSC private candidates registration

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has extended the deadline for filling up online forms for Class Xth (SSC) and Class XIIth (HSC) exams for private candidates.

A notification issued by the board on Sunday said private candidates appearing for the 10th,12th board exams in 2022 can now fill-up the form number 17 by paying late fees from today till December 18 or by paying extra late fees from December 19 to 24.

Earlier the board had allowed students to fill forms and pay registration fees from September 16th onwards to December 6th.

The forms are available on the websites, http://form17.mh-ssc.ac.in for Class Xth and http://form17.mh-hsc.ac.in for Class XIIth.

Students should note that only online applications are being accepted this year.

Class Xth students have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1000 plus a processing fee of Rs 100 and a late fee of Rs 100 till December 18 while Class XIIth students have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 plus a processing fee of Rs 100 and late fees of Rs 25 till December 18.

Besides the above-mentioned fees, an extra late fee of Rs 20 per day will be charged between December 19 to 24. It is mandatory to provide a mobile number and email address at the time of registration for further contact with the candidate.

Students will need relevant documents like school leaving certificates, passport photo, Aadhar card while filling their online forms. Students can contact the board on 020-25705207/ 25705208 or 25705271 numbers in case of any difficulty.