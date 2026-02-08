Prohibitory orders, drones to ensure copy-free board exams in Pimpri Chinchwad

Prohibitory orders, drone deployment at sensitive centres and a blanket ban on electronic devices have been notified by the police as preparations are underway to coordinate with the state education boards for a copy-free examination campaign ahead of the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams beginning February 10 and February 20, respectively.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police said they have geared up to coordinate with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for the fair and malpractice-free conduct of the examinations. As per directions of the Government of Maharashtra’s School Education and Sports Department, the Class 12 board examinations will be held from February 10, while the Class 10 examinations will commence from February 20 across the state.

“In connection with these examinations, a statewide ‘Copy-Free Campaign’ is being implemented by the stakeholder authorities to completely prevent examination malpractice,” the police said.

“Within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, the Class 10 examinations will be held at 73 examination centres and the Class 12 examinations at 42 examination centres. To ensure that these examinations are conducted in a copy-free, fair and impartial environment, and to prevent any law and order issues, several measures have been implemented,” a press statement issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

According to the statement, entry of unauthorised persons and vehicles has been prohibited within a 500-metre radius of examination centres. “Public telephones, xerox centres, cyber cafés, fax centres, STD booths, loudspeakers, or any similar telecommunication facilities shall be prohibited during the examination period in this area. Use of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pagers, internet broadcasting media, or any similar telecommunication devices is prohibited inside the examination centres,” it said.

“On behalf of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 has been issued. Any person violating the said prohibitory order shall be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Adequate police force will be deployed at all examination centres. CCTV cameras have been installed at each examination centre, and surveillance will also be carried out using drone cameras, along with video recording wherever required,” the release added.

The police further said that any person instigating, assisting or directly indulging in unfair means during the Class 10 or Class 12 examinations, or found copying or cooperating in such acts at examination centres, will be booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Pimpri Chinchwad police, Pradeep Jadhav said, “The exams have been planned and will be executed by respective boards. We will coordinate with them to prevent malpractice and law and order issues. Drone will be deployed at sensitive centres.”