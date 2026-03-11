Maharashtra board Class 10 maths paper leaked on Telegram days before exam: FIR

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 papers of Maharashtra’s Class 10 board exams were leaked on a Telegram channel called ‘Maharashtraleakers’ days before the exams, according to an FIR registered at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday.
The Mathematics Part-1 paper was conducted on March 6 and the Part-2 paper on March 9.
The FIR, registered against the Telegram channel based on a complaint filed by an official of the divisional education board, says the Part-1 paper was shared on the channel on March 5 and the Part-2 paper on March 6.
“On inspection, the paper shared with the group and the papers prepared by the Maharashtra State Examination Department were the same,” the FIR said. This indicated that authentic board exam papers were shared days before the exams.
The FIR has been registered under sections 6 and 7 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act 1982, sections 72 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, and sections 3(5) and 223 on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Senior Police Inspector Girish Dighavkar said, “State board officials told us that the information regarding the leak on March 5 was received on March 9. The FIR has been registered on the basis of that. We have blocked the Telegram links, and two teams have been dispatched for further action.”
Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said the leak might be part of a scam.
“This seems like a scam to extort money from parents. For the following examination, which was science, we tried to avail of the papers by acting as the parents of a child. The scammers asked for money before sharing the paper, and once we transferred money, no paper was shared till after the exam. Therefore, it looks like a scam. We have filed an FIR because there should be an investigation even if parents are being scammed,” he said.