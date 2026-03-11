Maharashtra board Class 10 maths paper leaked on Telegram days before exam: FIR

The Mathematics Part-1 paper was conducted on March 6 and the Part-2 paper on March 9. (File photo)

The Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 papers of Maharashtra’s Class 10 board exams were leaked on a Telegram channel called ‘Maharashtraleakers’ days before the exams, according to an FIR registered at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday.

The Mathematics Part-1 paper was conducted on March 6 and the Part-2 paper on March 9.

The FIR, registered against the Telegram channel based on a complaint filed by an official of the divisional education board, says the Part-1 paper was shared on the channel on March 5 and the Part-2 paper on March 6.

“On inspection, the paper shared with the group and the papers prepared by the Maharashtra State Examination Department were the same,” the FIR said. This indicated that authentic board exam papers were shared days before the exams.