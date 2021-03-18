Maharashtra board cautions against rumours: ‘SSC, HSC exams as per schedule’

A few days ago, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the oral and practical examination for Class XII (HSC) will be held between April 5 and April 22. (File)

Concerned over rumours doing the rounds regarding the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC), which are to be held in April-May 2021, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued a public appeal to ignore unverified reports.

A few days ago, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the oral and practical examination for Class XII (HSC) will be held between April 5 and April 22, while the written examination will be from April 23 to May 21. Oral and practical examinations of Class X (SSC), will be held from April 12 to 28 while the written exam will be from April 29 to May 20.

Over the last few days, there have been numerous rumours regarding changes in the examination schedule due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Recently, a few websites ran opinion polls on whether board exams should be held as per schedule and later ran reports on the results, confusing parents and students.

However, the board has made it clear through its latest notification that currently there is no change in the schedule and all written, oral and practical examinations will be held as per the schedule.

The notification stated that further guidelines would be published in two days on conduct of the examination.