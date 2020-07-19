Maharashtra: BJP MLA to donate plasma in fight against Covid-19

Pawar, a first-time MLA, was elected from Ausa constituency in Latur district. (File) Pawar, a first-time MLA, was elected from Ausa constituency in Latur district. (File)

Abhimanyu Pawar, the BJP MLA from Ausa constituency in Latur district, is set to become possibly the first public representative in Maharashtra to donate his plasma in the fight against Covid-19.

Pawar, a first-time MLA, had tested positive for coronavirus a fortnight ago, and was admitted to a private hospital in Latur for treatment. He was discharged on Saturday. His son, who too caught the infection, has also been discharged from hospital.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pawar said: “Plasma from a recovered person can help seriously ill people. So, I have decided to join the fight against the virus.”

The rapid spread of the virus, Pawar said, was a matter of great concern and called for self-discipline on part of the people. Lockdowns, the MLA said, will not serve the purpose, and people will have to learn to follow social-distancing norms and use masks. “Without self-discipline, the virus will not be brought under control,” he said.

After Aurangabad, Latur is the worst-affected region in Marathwada, with the district reporting a steady rise in Covid-19 cases over the weeks. Earlier last week, former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Shivajirao Nilangekar Patil tested positive for the virus.

Senior Congress minister Ashok Chavan, NCP minister Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde had also been infected, and have since fully recovered.

In Pune, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol as well as other corporators have tested positive for the virus.

NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad, Dattatreya Sane, had died of Covid-19 earlier this month.

Member of Pune ZP tests positive, staff to be tested

A member of the Pune Zilla Parishad tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The member had recently visited the main Zilla Parishad building, and thus, as a precautionary measure, all those who came in contact with him will be tested. The headquarters of the Zilla Parishad will work with skeletal staff on Monday, said Ayush Prasad, the CEO of the Zilla Parishad.

