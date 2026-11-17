Maharashtra BJP leaders Tuesday took strong exception to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar’s allegations citing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis‘s “proximity” to the owners of the company that operated the aircraft in which then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a crash.

The row erupted after Rohit Pawar, at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday, displayed a photograph of Fadnavis wearing a muffler alongside Rohit Singh, son of V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures, which operated the Learjet 45 that crashed in Baramati on January 28, killing the NCP chief Ajit Pawar and four others.

“The photo was taken at a wedding. Fadnavis attended the wedding because of his close ties. If the state’s Chief Minister has such close relations, will Ajitdada get justice? Will Dada receive justice under such circumstances?” asked Rohit Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar. He repeatedly alleged that a “muffler man” was protecting the company and its owners from scrutiny.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Launching a counterattack, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban accused Rohit Pawar of attempting to derive political mileage from a tragedy by levelling baseless allegations.

“Even before Ajitdada’s cremation was completed, Rohit Pawar’s team had started campaigning on social media that Dada’s legacy belongs to Rohit Pawar. Rohit Pawar tried to take advantage of a tragedy following Ajit Dada’s death. He was trying to take Ajit Pawar’s place even before his funeral. Maharashtra has witnessed the kind of politics Rohit Pawar played after Ajit Pawar’s death,” Ban said.

He added that while the last rites were underway, Rohit Pawar’s PR team was posting messages reading, “A new nephew is arriving with the old legacy.”

The state BJP also demanded an inquiry into Rohit Pawar’s sugar factory in Baramati, suggesting it could have contributed to the crash. “A thorough investigation should be conducted into Rohit Pawar’s sugar factory. There is a possibility that visibility (for the aircraft) was reduced due to Rohit Pawar’s sugar factory. It should be investigated whether all of this was orchestrated at Rohit Pawar’s behest,” Ban said.

Story continues below this ad

BJP leaders seek clarification from Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

BJP leader Prasad Lad wrote to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule, asking them to state the party’s official position on Rohit Pawar’s press conference.

“If your party does not agree with the allegations Rohit Pawar made against Maharashtra’s popular Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, you should clearly refute them. Otherwise, you should clearly state that the party supports the position put forward by Rohit Pawar,” Lad said.

BJP MLC Chitra Wagh said Rohit Pawar should present proof rather than rely on political sensationalism. “He should show the strength of the evidence, not the height of the allegations. Suspicion is not truth, and political sensationalism is not evidence. Maharashtra wants the truth, not mudslinging. Allegations can only be answered with facts,” she said.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar termed the allegations against the Fadnavis “very unfortunate” and reflective of “the depth to which politics has fallen.”

Story continues below this ad

Fadnavis asks Amit Shah to expedite probe

The plane crash is being investigated by the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) and central aviation authorities, specifically the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the wake of the allegations and Rohit Pawar’s demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe, CM Fadnavis said Monday that he had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the probe. He also said Shah had assured that the report would be released at the earliest.