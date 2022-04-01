Maharashtra BJP flays own leader for ‘derogatory’ remarks about women in politics

After BJP spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik said women should stick to things they are good at while campaigning for the Kolhapur bypoll, where the Congress has fielded the former incumbent’s wife, the saffron party’s Maharashtra vice-president has taken exception to the remarks.

“Rani Laxmibai fought for Jhanshi… Jijau gave us Shivaji Chhatrapati Maharaj…Maharani Tarabai made Aurangzeb to bow on knees in the soil of Maharashtra… The history is evident that our women power conquered the enemies… The women should be respected…Nobody should pass the remarks that lead to the insult to the womanhood…” tweeted Chitra Wagh, the BJP vice-president.

Asked why she did not name Mahadik in her tweet, Wagh told The Indian Express, “I am going to discuss the remarks with Mahadik as I am slated to go to Kolhapur. The remarks should not have been made. One leader makes the remarks, then another follows and then it goes on. It has sort of become a fashion to target women unnecessarily. All leaders should refrain themselves from making any insulting remarks against women.”

For the April 12 bypoll, the Congress has fielded Jayashree Patil, wife of former MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, whose death necessitated the election.

Addressing female voters, Mahadik, who is also the election-in-charge, said, “Congress leaders will come to you and say they have fielded a female candidate. ‘She is a helpless woman. Vote for her’. If your husband is a plumber or an electrician, will you be doing it (in his place)? One should do what he or she is good at.”

The Congress women’s wing in Kolhapur said its candidate was an extremely capable, strong woman who stood up to fight the BJP within months of losing her husband. “She has the support of the entire party and receives guidance from the guardian minister of Kolhapur, Satej Patil,” a party leader said.

Female leaders from other parties have also condemned the remarks.

When contacted, Mahadik denied he had made any insulting remarks. “If you watch the video of my speech, you will realise that I have not made any insulting remarks against women,” he said.