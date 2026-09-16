Maharashtra biker booked for recklessly cutting into Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol’s convoy

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A 32-year-old man was booked by the Shivajinagar police after allegedly driving his motorcycle recklessly and cutting across the vehicle convoy of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol at Sancheti Chowk in the city on Sunday night, police officials said.
According to police, a medical test conducted on the rider later revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.
According to the FIR registered at Shivajinagar police station, the incident took place around 8.30 pm September 13, when Mohol was being taken from Pune airport towards Kothrud in his convoy. The convoy was proceeding from Sancheti Bridge towards SG Barve Chowk when the accused allegedly drove his motorcycle in a zig-zag and negligent manner. The accused has been identified as Shubham Vijay Vanit (32), a resident of Nana Peth, who was riding a motorcycle. The FIR states that he drove in a manner that could endanger human life or cause an obstruction to traffic and, while doing so, allegedly cut across Mohol’s vehicle from the convoy.
The complaint was filed by Ishwar Laxman Bhikule (50), a police constable posted at Pune Police Headquarters. Bhikule stated that he has been performing security duties for Mohol for the past two years and was on duty with the minister when the incident occurred. Police have booked Vanit under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to rash or negligent driving on a public way. He has also been booked under Sections 184, 185, 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Section 185 relates to driving under the influence of alcohol.
“He was taken for medical treatment after the incident. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He has been served a notice and has been instructed to appear before the investigation officer for probe when needed,” an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said. The FIR was registered in the early hours of September 14 and investigation has been assigned to Police Sub-Inspector Vikas Kathe of Shivajinagar police station.