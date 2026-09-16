Maharashtra biker booked for recklessly cutting into Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol’s convoy

According to police, a medical test conducted on the rider later revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 32-year-old man was booked by the Shivajinagar police after allegedly driving his motorcycle recklessly and cutting across the vehicle convoy of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol at Sancheti Chowk in the city on Sunday night, police officials said.

According to police, a medical test conducted on the rider later revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the FIR registered at Shivajinagar police station, the incident took place around 8.30 pm September 13, when Mohol was being taken from Pune airport towards Kothrud in his convoy. The convoy was proceeding from Sancheti Bridge towards SG Barve Chowk when the accused allegedly drove his motorcycle in a zig-zag and negligent manner. The accused has been identified as Shubham Vijay Vanit (32), a resident of Nana Peth, who was riding a motorcycle. The FIR states that he drove in a manner that could endanger human life or cause an obstruction to traffic and, while doing so, allegedly cut across Mohol’s vehicle from the convoy.