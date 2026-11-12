Global eco-label for Maharashtra coast as 3 beaches earn Blue Flag certification

Three beaches have taken Maharashtra to the prestigious international Blue Flag list of environmentally sustainable beaches for the first time. Ladghar and Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district, along with Shrivardhan beach in Raigad district, have been recognised under the programme, marking a milestone for the state’s coastal tourism sector.

Across India, 22 beaches earned Blue Flag recognition for the 2026–27 season. The tally includes 13 beaches that secured renewed certifications and nine first-time recipients, a third of which belong to Maharashtra.

The Blue Flag certification, managed by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education, is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism boats. To qualify for the Blue Flag, a comprehensive set of environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met. Sites and operators must demonstrate compliance with applicable criteria and maintain compliance during the award period.