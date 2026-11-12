Global eco-label for Maharashtra coast as 3 beaches earn Blue Flag certification

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
Three beaches have taken Maharashtra to the prestigious international Blue Flag list of environmentally sustainable beaches for the first time. Ladghar and Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri district, along with Shrivardhan beach in Raigad district, have been recognised under the programme, marking a milestone for the state’s coastal tourism sector.
Across India, 22 beaches earned Blue Flag recognition for the 2026–27 season. The tally includes 13 beaches that secured renewed certifications and nine first-time recipients, a third of which belong to Maharashtra.
The Blue Flag certification, managed by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education, is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism boats. To qualify for the Blue Flag, a comprehensive set of environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met. Sites and operators must demonstrate compliance with applicable criteria and maintain compliance during the award period.
The official Blue Flag emblems, arriving from the Netherlands, will be handed over to the state’s Department of Environment and Climate Change. Later, flag-hoisting ceremonies will be organised in coordination with the department and the respective district administrations at the three beaches.
Taking to X, Ratnagiri Collector Manuj Jindal said, “It has been a landmark achievement for our state. A total of three beaches have been given Blue Flag certification for the first time in Maharashtra. Two of those are in Ratnagiri district.”
‘A new identity for Maharashtra’s coastline’
Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde also welcomed the recognition, describing it as a proud achievement for the state and an acknowledgement of its efforts towards environmental conservation, cleanliness and sustainable tourism.
“This is a proud achievement that adds a feather to Maharashtra’s cap. The awarding of the international ‘Blue Flag’ status to Ladghar, Guhagar, and Shrivardhan beaches serves as global recognition of the state’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation, cleanliness, and sustainable tourism,” Munde said.
Story continues below this ad
She added, “The recognition would give Maharashtra’s coastline a new identity on the global tourism map while creating opportunities to boost local employment and the economy. The state government would continue efforts to develop other eligible beaches to meet international standards and establish Maharashtra as a destination for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.”
The state government credited this achievement to coordinated efforts between its Environment and Climate Change and Tourism departments, working alongside district administrations, local bodies, and coastal communities.