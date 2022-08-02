Maharashtra: Barber stabbed 38 times, dies; cousin arrested

August 2, 2022 1:01:29 pm
A 27-year-old man working as a barber was murdered on Monday in a village near Baramati in Maharashtra by his maternal cousin, who stabbed him 38 times, allegedly over an old dispute, the Pune Rural police said. The barber’s cousin was arrested from a railway station, allegedly while he was about to flee, police added.
The police identified the deceased as Gajanan Pawar, who hailed from Hingoli district of Maharashtra and worked as a barber at a hair cutting salon in Baramati town, and identified the accused as Santosh Gulmule, who is in his late 20s.
The incident came to light when Pawar was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries at his home in Rui village near Baramati on Monday afternoon. He was rushed to a local government hospital where he was declared dead. In the initial investigation, police zeroed in on Gulmule, who is Pawar’s maternal cousin and worked at the same salon in the past. He was arrested from Katphal railway station in Baramati later on Monday.
“The post-mortem revealed that the victim was stabbed 38 times. Primary probe suggests that the murder was the fallout of an old dispute between the two. We have arrested the suspect,” Police Inspector Mahesh Dhawan, in charge of Baramati Taluka police station, said.
