Maharashtra: Banking hurdles removed, sugar mills hopeful about exports

RESOLVING FINANCIAL and price-related issues in a high-level meeting with central government officials, sugar millers in Maharashtra hope to start exports soon. Millers will be export-ready for raw sugar by next week, said Bharavnath B Thombare, President of West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA).

In view of the bumper crop and record carry-over, the central government had mandated exports of 50 lakh tonne (l) this year. To boost exports, a distance-based transport allowance was also announced. Most of the exports are expected from Maharashtra mills, given their proximity to seaports. The mills from Uttar Pradesh will also sell their quota to their counterparts in Maharashtra.

Exports had failed to take off as financial and price related issues stalled plans. Presently, international realisation for raw sugar is at Rs 1,900 per quintal and that of white is around Rs 2,100 to 2,200 per quintal. The problem was with banks refusing to release sugar stocks at those rates.

Mills “pledge” their sugar stock with banks, to raise working capital and pay the fair and remunerative price (FRP) to growers. Banks recover their loans through realisations from stock sales. If sugar prices do not cover the loan amount, mills are expected to pay the difference before export. At present, mills have pledged their sugar stock at Rs 3,000 per quintal. Banks thus insisted on payment of Rs 1,100 per quintal difference.

Thombare said, “Mills will be asked to open a no-lien account with the banks and the transport subsidy will be directly debited by the central government.”