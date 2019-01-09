Maharashtra ATS team in Delhi to probe ‘Khalistani terrorist’ case further

A team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the persons arrested in connection with the Khalistani separatist movement, has gone to Delhi to investigate some aspects of the case further, the ATS told a court in Pune on Tuesday. The suspects in the case are Mohin Khan alias Munna Khan of Delhi, who was arrested on December 24, and Harpalsingh Pratapsingh Naik, who was arrested on December 2.

Khan was produced before the court on Tuesday after his police custody ended. The ATS sought judicial custody for Khan, which was granted by the court. Investigators had earlier said Harpalsingh and Khan, both active social media users, belonged to the same pro-Khalistan gang and were allegedly involved in procuring firearms and inciting youths to carry out terror attacks in the country, as per the instructions of operatives based outside India.