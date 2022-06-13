Maharashtra ATS takes custody of 20-year-old held by UP Police for LeT links

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken custody of a 20-year-old who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in March for alleged links with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The accused, Inamul Haque, was allegedly in contact with one of the two suspects the agency had earlier arrested for allegedly carrying out funding and recruitment for LeT.

A senior officer with the Maharashtra ATS said that on Sunday they took the transit custody of Haque, who was arrested by the UP ATS from the Deoband area in Saharanpur.

On May 24, the Maharashtra ATS had arrested Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata (28), who hails from Khamgaon taluka in the state’s Buldhana district and had been working at the shop of a scrap dealer in Dapodi. Probing the same case, the ATS had on June 1 arrested another wanted suspect, Aftab Hussain Shah (28), a carpenter from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Primary probe suggests that Haque was in contact with Junaid in the past. We are now probing his exact role in the case which pertains to funding and recruitment for the LeT. He is being produced before a court in Pune where we are seeking his custody for further interrogation,” the officer said.

Along with Junaid and Shah, the Maharashtra ATS had named Hamidullah Zargar from Kulgam and Omar, also from Jammu and Kashmir, as wanted persons in the case. An offence in the case has been registered with the ATS under Indian Penal Code sections 121A (conspiracy towards waging or attempting to wage war against government of India), 153A (promoting communal enmity), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The ATS had earlier told the court that they were probing at least 15 Facebook accounts and seven WhatsApp accounts which Junaid was using via different mobile numbers. Officials have claimed that these accounts were used to communicate with youths and tap them as potential recruits for the LeT by instigating communal sentiments.

After receiving intelligence inputs in December last year, the Maharashtra ATS investigated a phone messenger group called ‘Ansar Gazawat-ul Hind/Tawheed’, allegedly formed by Zargar, in which several “anti-national terror activities were discussed and planned since 2021 while its members were brainwashed”, the ATS said. Junaid, who was part of the group, was also in direct contact with the other suspects in the case, it added.