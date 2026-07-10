Maharashtra ATS launches statewide crackdown on ISI-linked radicalisation network

A senior ATS officer confirmed that they have identified more than 200 individuals suspected of having liked, commented, or responded to social media platforms operated by gangsters based in Pakistan.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 02:34 PM IST
TerrorismAccording to ATS, the social media networks operated by Pakistani handlers try to identify individuals who are expressing unrest against Indian authorities or incidents in the country. (Image generated by AI)
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The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Friday launched a state-wide operation against an alleged terror network financed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI for radicalisation and recruitment of Indian youths through social media platforms.

According to the ATS, Pakistan-based gangsters Shahzad Bhatti, Amjal Gujjar, Abit Jat, Rana Husen, Abdul Menon, Farooq Khokar, Zafar Supari, Shani Tiger, Sheikh Salman, Sarfaraz Dongar alias Jorasingh, Abu Musa, Sarkar, and Munna Jhingada alias Syed Hussain, an Indian gangster from the Dawood Ibrahim gang, are allegedly using social media platforms to target and recruit vulnerable youth in India as per the instructions of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A senior ATS officer confirmed that they have identified more than 200 individuals from different cities and districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, and other places, who are suspected to have liked, commented, or responded to the suspicious social media platforms operated by the gangsters based in Pakistan.

As a part of the operation, the ATS is raiding and questioning the individuals and giving them a stern warning to prevent their exploitation by Pakistani operatives for any anti-national and terrorist activities in India.

“The raids would continue for the next few days,” a police officer said.

The Maharashtra ATS had conducted similar raids in May this year at about 40 locations across the state, when the agency questioned over 55 individuals, who had allegedly interacted online with social media accounts linked to Shahzad Bhatti’s network. At least four people from Pune’s Chakan, Warje, and Shirur were questioned about their social media activities. No FIRs were registered against them, but their cell phones have been seized for further probe.

Also Read | Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad questions 57 in contact with Pakistani gangster

According to ATS, the social media networks operated by Pakistani handlers try to identify individuals who are expressing unrest against Indian authorities or incidents in the country.

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These individuals or potential recruits are initially motivated to commit to small tasks. Those who get indoctrinated are later given bigger tasks for creating law and order problems, which may cause a larger security threat, officials said.

Officials pointed out that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in May had arrested several persons from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged links to Bhatti’s network. Investigators had alleged that the suspects had plans to attack places like a historic temple in Delhi, a military establishment in Haryana, and drop drugs and weapons in Punjab using drones in border areas.

Also, in March 2024, Bhatti was alleged to be involved in the grenade attack near the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar. Bhatti was also allegedly known to have good relations with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused in the sensational murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024. Officials believe the relationship got damaged over Bishnoi’s anti-Pakistan statements after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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