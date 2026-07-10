Maharashtra ATS launches statewide crackdown on ISI-linked radicalisation network

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Friday launched a state-wide operation against an alleged terror network financed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI for radicalisation and recruitment of Indian youths through social media platforms.

According to the ATS, Pakistan-based gangsters Shahzad Bhatti, Amjal Gujjar, Abit Jat, Rana Husen, Abdul Menon, Farooq Khokar, Zafar Supari, Shani Tiger, Sheikh Salman, Sarfaraz Dongar alias Jorasingh, Abu Musa, Sarkar, and Munna Jhingada alias Syed Hussain, an Indian gangster from the Dawood Ibrahim gang, are allegedly using social media platforms to target and recruit vulnerable youth in India as per the instructions of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A senior ATS officer confirmed that they have identified more than 200 individuals from different cities and districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, and other places, who are suspected to have liked, commented, or responded to the suspicious social media platforms operated by the gangsters based in Pakistan.

As a part of the operation, the ATS is raiding and questioning the individuals and giving them a stern warning to prevent their exploitation by Pakistani operatives for any anti-national and terrorist activities in India.

“The raids would continue for the next few days,” a police officer said.

The Maharashtra ATS had conducted similar raids in May this year at about 40 locations across the state, when the agency questioned over 55 individuals, who had allegedly interacted online with social media accounts linked to Shahzad Bhatti’s network. At least four people from Pune’s Chakan, Warje, and Shirur were questioned about their social media activities. No FIRs were registered against them, but their cell phones have been seized for further probe.

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According to ATS, the social media networks operated by Pakistani handlers try to identify individuals who are expressing unrest against Indian authorities or incidents in the country.

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These individuals or potential recruits are initially motivated to commit to small tasks. Those who get indoctrinated are later given bigger tasks for creating law and order problems, which may cause a larger security threat, officials said.

Officials pointed out that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in May had arrested several persons from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged links to Bhatti’s network. Investigators had alleged that the suspects had plans to attack places like a historic temple in Delhi, a military establishment in Haryana, and drop drugs and weapons in Punjab using drones in border areas.

Also, in March 2024, Bhatti was alleged to be involved in the grenade attack near the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar. Bhatti was also allegedly known to have good relations with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused in the sensational murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024. Officials believe the relationship got damaged over Bishnoi’s anti-Pakistan statements after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.