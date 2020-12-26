Maharashtra: ATM with Rs 19.5 lakh inside it stolen in Shikrapur

Police Inspector Umesh Tavaskar of Shikrapur police station said there was no security guard at the ATM centre when the theft took place. (Representational)

Three unidentified persons stole an entire ATM, with Rs 19.5 lakh inside it, from an ATM centre in Shikrapur in the early hours of December 25.

Police said around 2.45 am, three persons came to the ATM centre of a bank on the ground floor of B G Bazar on Pabal Road in Shikrapur. They picked up the ATM and escaped from the spot. Police said there was cash of Rs 19.5 lakh inside the ATM, while the machine itself is valued at Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police Inspector Umesh Tavaskar of Shikrapur police station said there was no security guard at the ATM centre when the theft took place.

