Treat women members of Maharashtra Assembly, Parliament with due respect: Chief secy

The chief secretary warned of disciplinary action against staff, including senior officials, if they fail to follow the directive. The chief secretary warned of disciplinary action against staff, including senior officials, if they fail to follow the directive.

Acting on a report by the Assembly’s Privileges Committee, the state government on Thursday directed staff in all government offices to give due respect to women members of the Assembly and Parliament when they visit for official work.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said the committee has tabled a report for 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the Assembly, in which it expressed displeasure over the lack of respect given by government staff to women members of the Assembly and Parliament.

Mehta issued the directive in a communication, addressing all departments in Mantralaya and offices under their control and semi-government offices and organisations. “The government staff concerned should hear them carefully and give them all possible help as per government rules to carry out their responsibilities,” he said.

The chief secretary warned of disciplinary action against staff, including senior officials, if they fail to follow the directive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.