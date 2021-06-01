Maharashtra: Army jawan arrested for sexually assaulting minor and throwing her off moving train

After preliminary treatment of the injury of her leg, the girl told the police what had happened.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Maharashtra have arrested a 33-year-old serving Army jawan who allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl by taking her to the toilet of a moving train while travelling from Goa to Delhi and then threw her off the train near Lonand in Satara district of Maharashtra after she resisted.

The girl was found lying injured along the railway track between Lonand and Salpa railway stations around 7 am on Tuesday. A GRP team from Miraj rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. After preliminary treatment of the injury of her leg, the girl told the police what had happened.

She had started from Goa to travel to Delhi by train with her two siblings and parents.

The girl told the police that sometime in the early hours, she woke up when an unidentified man was removing her clothes in the toilet of the running train. As she started screaming, the man told her that he would take her to her parents but instead threw her out of the moving train. Multiple teams from GRP were formed to identify and arrest the suspect.

Superintendent of Police with Pune GRP, Sadanand Wayse Patil said, “Based on the information provided by the girl, we identified the train from Goa going to Hazrat Nizamuddin. The girl also gave us a description of the suspect. By noon, the train had reached Ahmednagar station. We ordered the closure of compartments of the train and between Ahmednagar and Bhusawal stations, our teams scanned the compartments for the suspect. We zeroed down on four persons matching the description and then identified the 33-year-old suspect Prabhu Mallappa Upahar, who is a serving Army jawan of Naik rank and currently posted at a military unit in Uttar Pradesh. He later confessed to the crime and has been placed under arrest. We also made arrangements for the family to come to Satara and they have now reunited with the girl.”