Maharashtra approves extension of Metro route from PCMC to Nigdi

Accepting the demand from several quarters to extend the Metro route in Pune, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved extension of the Swargate route and construction of a 4.4-km-long line from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation headquarters to Nigdi.

In a press statement, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, or MahaMetro, said the state government has given approval to a proposal to extend the route.

The route will be elevated and include three stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi and Nigdi. The estimated cost of the extension of the route is Rs 1,048.22 crore.

The project involves development of internodal integration, stations, a pedestrian bridge, system and tracks, depot and parking, as well as carrying out an environment impact assessment and design planning.

“The extension from PCMC to Nigdi is necessary to cater to the need of area, which is densely populated. The work on the 16.598-km Metro route from Swargate to PCMC has been started and the extension would help Nigdi get connected with Swargate and Shivajinagar,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro.