Maharashtra’s bike taxi rollout from August 1 divides Pune: Unions threaten protest, commuters welcome move

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a Maharashtra domicile certificate and fulfil other prescribed eligibility conditions before being allowed to operate through registered aggregators. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Maharashtra government’s announcement on July 7 that it will begin issuing permits for app-based bike taxi services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework has resulted in Pune’s transport unions threatening state-wide protests even as commuters welcome the low-cost option while flagging safety concerns.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a Maharashtra domicile certificate and fulfil other prescribed eligibility conditions before being allowed to operate through registered aggregators.

The decision marks a reversal from the minister’s earlier position, when he had vowed strict action against bike taxi operations, including filing FIRs and seizing vehicles.