Maharashtra’s bike taxi rollout from August 1 divides Pune: Unions threaten protest, commuters welcome move

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The Maharashtra government’s announcement on July 7 that it will begin issuing permits for app-based bike taxi services from August 1 under a new regulatory framework has resulted in Pune’s transport unions threatening state-wide protests even as commuters welcome the low-cost option while flagging safety concerns.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a Maharashtra domicile certificate and fulfil other prescribed eligibility conditions before being allowed to operate through registered aggregators.
The decision marks a reversal from the minister’s earlier position, when he had vowed strict action against bike taxi operations, including filing FIRs and seizing vehicles.
Unions oppose
Transport unions in the city opposed the move, accusing the minister of going back on his word.
“The Transport Minister had earlier taken a firm stand, but by announcing permission for bike taxis in the Assembly, he has contradicted his own stance,” said Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha.
Bapu Bhave, president of the Vidyarthi Vahatuk Sanghatana, which represents school bus, van and auto rickshaw operators across the state, pointed to the existing licensing framework for commercial transport.
“Auto drivers secure a separate driving badge, and even their vehicles, with yellow number plates, are exclusively meant for commercial transport. Bike taxis, running on private vehicles, would hurt the already strained business of auto drivers,” he said.
Shafique Patel, president of the Azad Rickshaw Drivers Association, said auto rickshaw operators in Pune were already struggling because of competition from platform aggregators.
“We won’t allow bike taxis to operate in Pune… With the metro network now offering an alternative, we believe there is no need to introduce bike taxis,” he said.
Varsha Shinde, who heads the Maa Saheb Cab Sangathana, echoed the opposition.
“If our demands are not accepted, we will be left with no option but to protest,” she said.
Commuters welcome decision
Madhuri Netake, a resident of Karve Nagar and a regular commuter, said bike taxis could fill a gap that even the metro has not fully addressed.
“The metro has reduced travel time between major areas in the city, but cab, auto and bus rides remain time-consuming.” she said.
“Bike taxis can easily navigate heavy traffic and narrow roads, making them faster than cabs for short trips. Electric bikes would also help tackle rising air pollution,” she added.
Akshay Killedar, a resident of Narayan Peth, also welcomed the decision but cited safety concerns.
“I have seen how some bike riders overspeed and drive aggressively in Delhi, raising the risk of accidents. There have also been cases of women being harassed by bike riders in Bengaluru, so there needs to be strict vigilance over their operations after their rollout. Also, I feel bike taxis are not practical in adverse weather conditions like heavy rain,” he said.