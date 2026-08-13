Maharashtra anti-conversion law cases: One arrested, British national gets ad interim anticipatory bail

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IN THE two cases registered under the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 — the first such cases in the state — a 21-year-old man has been arrested in one, while the British national named as an accused in the other has secured ad-interim anticipatory bail.
Two separate offences were registered with Pune city police under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, with the first on August 5 and the second on August 9. In the first case registered at a police station on August 5, a 45-year-old man currently living in Ludhiana and a native of Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint about his 17-year-old daughter who had gone missing last year. When the family came to Pune recently in search of her they found out that she was allegedly sexually abused by a 21-year-old man who had made attempts for her religious conversion. Thus an offence has been registered against the 21-year-old accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.
“The 21-year-old accused was arrested on August 5 and subsequently remanded in police custody. He is currently in judicial custody and is lodged in prison,” said a police officer.
Second offence was registered at the Khadak police station under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026. In this case a British national has been booked based on a complaint filed by a 31-year-old rickshaw driver. Police have booked the British national and a holder of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) identified as Pankaj Devnoor. The complainant has said in the FIR that, “In a programme organised on August 7 at Guruwar Peth area, Devnoor was trying to spread misconceptions about Hindu religion and was trying to lure people in the audience into religious conversion.”
Advocate Vijaysingh Thombre who is representing Devnoor said, “We moved the court seeking ad interim anticipatory bail. The court has granted the relief.” The accused has been directed to appear before the investigation officer when called and not leave the country without the court’s permission.