Maharashtra announces June 21 TET exam date for all in-service teachers

Teachers in schools of all mediums, boards, and managements, whether government, private aided, or unaided, are required to appear for TET. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations has announced that the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), the mandatory qualifying examination for aspiring teachers, will be conducted on June 21.

The TET examination holds significance in the wake of the 2025 Supreme Court ruling that all aspiring and in-service teachers must pass the test within two years. In-service teachers risk facing compulsory retirement if they do not pass the test.

As per the notification, online applications for TET can be submitted from March 27 to April 13, while the admit card can be downloaded from the website from June 1.

The test will be held in two parts – Paper 1 for teachers of classes 1 to 5 will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 for teachers of classes 5 to 8 will be held from 1.30 pm to 5 pm. Instructions regarding the examination are available on website https://mahatet.in.