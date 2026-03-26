Maharashtra announces June 21 TET exam date for all in-service teachers

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The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations has announced that the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), the mandatory qualifying examination for aspiring teachers, will be conducted on June 21.
The TET examination holds significance in the wake of the 2025 Supreme Court ruling that all aspiring and in-service teachers must pass the test within two years. In-service teachers risk facing compulsory retirement if they do not pass the test.
As per the notification, online applications for TET can be submitted from March 27 to April 13, while the admit card can be downloaded from the website from June 1.
The test will be held in two parts – Paper 1 for teachers of classes 1 to 5 will be held from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and Paper 2 for teachers of classes 5 to 8 will be held from 1.30 pm to 5 pm. Instructions regarding the examination are available on website https://mahatet.in.
Only teachers who have less than five years of service remaining have been exempted from the test. In January, the Maharashtra Government also declared that teachers who have not passed the TET will not be eligible for promotions.
Teachers in schools of all mediums, boards, and managements, whether government, private aided, or unaided, are required to appear for the test.
The test was last held in December 2025, with a record high passing rate of over 11 per cent. Historically, the test has seen extremely low passing percentages. In the years preceding the latest test, the passing percentage did not cross 5 per cent. The increase in passing rate in the December 2025 test was attributed to the Supreme Court ruling.
Teachers’ organisations have held multiple protests in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, against the TET being made mandatory by the Supreme Court.