Maharashtra: Alphonso starts arriving, traders hope for a good crop

The arrival of Hapus (Alphonso) mangoes in the city is slowly picking up, with Gultekdi’s wholesale market reporting arrivals both from Konkan and Karnataka. City traders feel that arrivals will pick up further in the days to come as a bumper crop is expected this year.

On an average, 1,000 kg of hapus mangoes from Karnataka are arriving in the market, said Rohan Ursal, a trader. Ratnagiri district is also sending a similar quantity of mangoes. “Karnataka mangoes are retailing at Rs 120-180 per kg while the price of mangoes from Ratnagiri is around Rs 200-250 per kg,” said Ursal.

The amount of arrivals and price are in the normal range, said Ursal. For a connoisseur, the difference between the two mangoes lies in the subtle yet distinct ‘earthy’ flavour the mangoes from Ratnagiri have, imbibed from the stony soil texture of the region. Growers say the lighter colour and the thinner peel also distinguish this mango from its Karnataka cousin.

Mangoes are a major export commodity from the state. Last year, unseasonal rains had hit mango production and pushed up its prices.

Ursal said this year, the traders do not see any possibility of lower production. “Reports have indicated a good crop both in Konkan and Karnataka,” he said. Arrivals will pick up further from April and prices are expected to drop, said Ursal.

The Mumbai wholesale market has also reported steady arrival of mangoes from Konkan as well as Karnataka. Around 1,000-1,500 petis (boxes of 20 kg each) are arriving in the market on a daily basis. The healthy arrivals have kept prices in check in both Pune and Mumbai.

The mango export season is expected to start from April, once the phytosanitary inspectors of export destinations arrive in India.