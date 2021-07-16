Fully vaccinated flyers do not need negative RT-PCR test while landing in Maharashtra

Passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra from outside the state or abroad will not be required to show a negative RT-PCR test result if they have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

This means people who are unvaccinated or have received only one jab will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of their entry into the state by road, or at the time of arrival at an airport in the state.

“Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of second dose of the vaccine, and is in possession of the final vaccination certificate issued through the CoWin portal, may be exempted from the mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RT-PCR report on their entry into the state,” said the order signed by Kunte.

It has been clarified that this exemption is applicable for domestic as well as international passengers.

It is mandated that, despite this exemption order in place, all passengers irrespective of the status of vaccination most scrupulously follow Covid-appropriate behaviour (wearing mask, frequent sanitising of hand, maintaining social distancing etc.) at all times,” the order further states.

The time interval of the validity of the RTPCR test for all other persons will now be 72 hours instead of 48 hours.