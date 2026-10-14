Maharashtra plans air ambulance for 3 highways that see most accidents

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The Maharashtra government plans to start an air ambulance service on three major highways from the beginning of next year, so that road accident victims get faster medical help during the critical first hour after a crash, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said Tuesday.
The service will cover the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Sarnaik said, “The state records nearly 15,000 road accidents every year, and getting timely treatment to the injured in many of these cases remains a major challenge.”
Swift transport to a trauma care centre in the first hour after an accident, known as the “golden hour”, can make the difference between life and death for victims.
Sarnaik said that while preventing accidents remains the primary responsibility, an effective emergency response system is equally important. “It is essential to establish an effective system so that accident victims get treatment in time and no one’s life is lost merely due to delays in the arrival of help,” he said.
Sarnaik also outlined a timeline for the project. “By November 15, the certified procedures for these projects will be prepared and approved. By the end of November, approval from the high-powered committee will be obtained, and the tender process will be initiated. The air ambulance service is set to commence at the beginning of the new year,” he said.
Additionally, the initiative entails establishing a network of trauma centres, empanelling service providers, and standardising response protocols across agencies.
Standard operating procedures will be jointly developed by the transport, health, and police departments. Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam, and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, as well as other officials from the three departments, attended a meeting held in this regard at the transport department on Tuesday.