Maharashtra plans air ambulance for 3 highways that see most accidents

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the air ambulance service will start at the beginning of 2027. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra government plans to start an air ambulance service on three major highways from the beginning of next year, so that road accident victims get faster medical help during the critical first hour after a crash, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said Tuesday.

The service will cover the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Sarnaik said, “The state records nearly 15,000 road accidents every year, and getting timely treatment to the injured in many of these cases remains a major challenge.”

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Swift transport to a trauma care centre in the first hour after an accident, known as the “golden hour”, can make the difference between life and death for victims.