Maharashtra makes AI training mandatory for teachers of Classes 1 to 12

The programme aims to familiarise teachers with AI applications and their use in academic and administrative work (Source:Pixabay)

Teachers across Maharashtra who teach Classes 1 to 12 will now have to undergo mandatory training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) under a new initiative introduced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The online course, titled ‘AI Saathi’, has been made available on the Centre’s DIKSHA portal. SCERT has directed all eligible teachers to complete the training by September 30.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, SCERT Director Dr Hemant Vasekar said the course has been developed in collaboration with the Kotak Education Foundation.

According to the circular, the training has been introduced as AI tools become increasingly common in both classroom teaching and school administration. The programme aims to familiarise teachers with AI applications and their use in academic and administrative work.