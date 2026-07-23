Maharashtra makes AI training mandatory for teachers of Classes 1 to 12

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Teachers across Maharashtra who teach Classes 1 to 12 will now have to undergo mandatory training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) under a new initiative introduced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).
The online course, titled ‘AI Saathi’, has been made available on the Centre’s DIKSHA portal. SCERT has directed all eligible teachers to complete the training by September 30.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, SCERT Director Dr Hemant Vasekar said the course has been developed in collaboration with the Kotak Education Foundation.
According to the circular, the training has been introduced as AI tools become increasingly common in both classroom teaching and school administration. The programme aims to familiarise teachers with AI applications and their use in academic and administrative work.
Officials said AI-based tools are increasingly being used for teaching, lesson planning, developing instructional material, assessments, report writing, data analysis, presentations and other administrative tasks. In view of this, they said, teachers need to develop a working knowledge of AI and its applications.
The course has been included under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework, which requires teachers to complete 50 hours of professional development training every year. The four-hour ‘AI Saathi’ course will count towards this requirement.
Registration for the course will remain open until August 31, while teachers have until September 30 to complete it.
The module introduces teachers to the basics of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, their applications in education, AI-based classroom and administrative tools, and principles related to the safe, responsible and ethical use of AI. It also includes guidance on integrating AI into teaching and school management.