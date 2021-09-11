Maharashtra: After two years, PCMC to restore daily water supply in Pimpri-Chinchwad from November

Residents of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have reason to cheer. Two years after it restricted water supply in the industrial city to alternate days, the civic administration has decided to restore daily supply in a couple of months.

The move follows directions from the state government, besides the near-completion of construction of a jackwell. Pavana dam, the lifeline of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is also currently full.

“We are planning to restore daily water supply to the city from November,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express Saturday. “The work of a jackwell in Talawade is nearing completion, after which we should be able to resume daily supply,” he added.

The civic administration introduced alternate day water supply in the city in 2019, refusing to budge despite protests from citizens and political parties. It argued that the system ensured equitable distribution of water to all parts of the city.

“Pavana dam is full but our system is not ready to make water available every day. In the next two months or so, we should be in a position to supply every day,” said PCMC executive engineer Pravin Ladkat.

He said Pimpri-Chinchwad will get additional 100 MLD water from Andra dam from November. “We will be taking the water from the Indrayani river at Talwade. A jackwell work will be completed in the next two months. The water will be routed to the purification plant in Chikhali from where it will be supplied to the entire town,” he said.

PCMC will also get 200 MLD water from Bhama Askhed dam. “The closed pipeline laying work from the dam will take more than a year to complete,” Ladkat said.

“Sector 25 in Nigdi-Pradhikaran is our pilot project which we plan to extend to the entire industrial town once our water projects are completed. In Sector 25, there is a population of 8,000 to whom we currently supply water 24×7 since May,” he said.