Maharashtra: After green signal from govt, polls to be held in 3,800 co-op bodies

As many as 3,800 cooperative bodies in Maharashtra are set to hold polls as the state government has given the nod for the same. The elections were delayed due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, and the tenure for most of the cooperative bodies ended 18 months ago.

A total of 45,000 cooperative bodies — which includes 48 sugar mills, 66 spinning mills and the district central cooperative banks of Pune, Nanded, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Akola, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Osmanabad, Dhule, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – have to elect a new board of directors.

The process will start from September 20 when, in the first phase, elections will be held for 3,800 cooperative bodies.