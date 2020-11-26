Maharashtra: After being stalled for over 2 months, Class XI admission schedule released

Every year, Class XI admissions are conducted through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and this year, the Maratha quota was added to the existing quotas. (Representational)

The pending Class XI admission procedure in Maharashtra, which was stayed over the Maratha reservation issue, will finally begin from November 26, when the vacancy list for Round II of regular admissions will be displayed. After a delay of two-and-a-half months, the state Education department has released the timeline for the admission process, which can be viewed at https://11thadmission.org.in.

Every year, Class XI admissions are conducted through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and this year, the Maratha quota was added to the existing quotas. After one round of admissions took place until September 9, when the vacancy list for the second round was to be declared, the Supreme Court put a stay on the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), or Maratha quota, for jobs and college admissions. Since then, the admissions for Class XI, or first year junior college, have been pending.

According to the new timetable, at 10 am on November 26, the vacancy list for the second round of regular merit admissions (including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges and SEBC seats now converted to general) will be displayed. New students, as well as those students who got admission in Round I, but didn’t take admissions, can apply.

Students who earlier selected SEBC will now have to select another category. All students have time till 11.55 pm on December 1 to fill Part I and Part II of forms. Applications for Management or Minority Quota can be submitted to the respective junior colleges.

At 11 am on December 5, students will be notified of junior college allotment through the student login and SMS. The junior college list will also display cut-offs. If they are okay with the allotments, students need to proceed with admission and confirm seats. If not, students have the choice to reject or cancel admissions by December 9.

All students who are allotted the first college of their preference have to confirm the admissions, or else they will be blocked for further regular rounds, and will then be considered during the special round only.

Between 5 pm and 8 pm on December 9, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website. The vacancy list for the third regular admission round, including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges, will be displayed at 10 am on December 10 .

Meanwhile, junior colleges have been instructed to ensure that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, admission fees should be collected only through digital payment modes, like bank transfers, and e-wallets approved by the Government of India or Reserve Bank of India.

