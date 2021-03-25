Maharashtra administered five million Covid vaccine doses, highest in country

Within the state, the maximum vaccinations have happened in Mumbai, where 975,351 doses have been administered, followed by Pune, which has so far achieved 584,875 vaccinations. (File photo)

Maharashtra has so far administered five million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the highest in the country so far, latest data shows. As on Wednesday, the state had vaccinated 4,342,646 people, of which 672,128 had received their second dose as well.

Within the state, the maximum vaccinations have happened in Mumbai, where 975,351 doses have been administered, followed by Pune, which has so far achieved 584,875 vaccinations. Thane has administered 389,854 vaccine doses, state data showed.

State health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the vaccination numbers will be scaled up in the coming days. “As on Wednesday morning, we have a total (stock) of 22.5 lakh vaccine doses in our more than 4,000 immunisation centres,” he said.

Asked about the cases wherein people had tested positive for Covid-19 even after receiving their second dose of vaccine, Vyas said a small number of such cases was not unexpected. “Persons testing positive after vaccination is seen in all immunisation programmes. It is not specific to Covid-19 alone, and people must not doubt or fear these vaccines,” he said.

After Maharashtra, Rajasthan has notched the highest number of vaccinations administering 49.94 lakh doses by Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh (47.56 lakh), Gujarat (43.81 lakh) and West Bengal (42.50 lakh) are the next in the list.

Across the country, over 4.48 crore people have been vaccinated, of which 82.99 lakh have received their second dose as well. The total number of vaccine doses, therefore, has crossed 5.3 crore.