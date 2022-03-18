Maharashtra addl chief secy issues advisory to boost Covid jabs, asks citizens to stay alert

Vaccination needs to be pushed up as much as possible as the state’s figures are below national average, Maharashtra additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas has said in an advisory to district collectors, municipal commissioners and zilla parishad authorities in the state. “We need to be on alert and identify influenza-like illness (ILI) clusters, especially as some new variant is fuelling infections in Israel and other countries,” Dr Vyas said.

In a letter issued here, he said that while the state at present has only around 2,000 active Covid cases, the situation may dramatically change over the next few weeks. Dr Vyas has cautioned people to avoid crowds and adhere to strict mask usage, while directing authorities to step up monitoring of ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) clusters.

“Some countries have recorded the highest ever new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic… South Korea has reported 6,21 lakh new Covid cases in a day and Germany 2.62 lakh new Covid infections. The UK has reported about 94,000 cases in a single day. South Korea’s population is about 5.18 crore and Germany’s is about 8.32 crore. Compared to that in Maharashtra, with a population of about 12.2 crore, the highest number of cases recorded in a single day so far has been around 68,000 during the second wave. I have given this comparison to show the extent of infection in South Korea and Europe,” Dr Vyas has written.

Till date, more than 78 lakh persons have tested positive for Covid and 1.4 lakh deaths have been recorded in the state. With a case fatality rate of 1.82% and few daily Covid infections, restrictions have been relaxed in the state. “However, there is a need to remain alert and ensure vaccination is stepped up,” he has reiterated.

According to the state health department data, more than 15.82 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered across the state overall. In the 15-18 age group over 36.82 lakh have got the first dose while 22.77 lakh are fully vaccinated. Till March 17, around 10 lakh people aged above 60 got their precaution dose.

When contacted, state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that they have undertaken genome sequencing of more than 20,000 samples so far and the dominant variant is currently Omicron. “We are on an alert and have been following the same strategy of sending samples to the Pune Consortium for genome sequencing and Insacog,” he said.

Head of the department of microbiology at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, said more than 7.2 lakh samples have been tested till date at the laboratory there from March 28, 2020. “We already have experienced Omicron and its sub-variants including BA.2 during the third wave. So if there is a spike in cases then there is a possibility of it being due to a new variant and hence we are on an alert,” Dr Karyakarte added.