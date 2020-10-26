Maharashtra: Activist ‘sets self abalze’ after seeking action against garbage truck driver

Police and civic body staff present there poured water on him and covered him with gunny bags to douse the fire, following which he was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to serious burn injuries hours later.

A 45-year-old activist died after he allegedly set himself on fire at the municipal council premises of Ichalkaranji town in Kolhapur district on Monday afternoon, over his demand for action against the driver of a garbage truck.

The deceased was identified as Naresh Bhore. According to police, Bhore came to the premises of the municipal council in Ichalkaranji and poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze with a lighter.

Police and civic body staff present there poured water on him and covered him with gunny bags to douse the fire, following which he was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to serious burn injuries hours later.

Inspector Ishwar Omase of Shivajinagar police station in Ichalkaranji said, “On October 18, Bhore got into a dispute with the driver of a garbage truck, who was dragging a dead pig by tying it to the back of his truck. Bhore had threatened to set himself on fire at the municipal council if there was no action taken against the driver.”

“Following this threat, we called him and our senior officers met him in person to convince him not to take such an extreme step. He had even assured us that he would not do so. On Monday, when he said he would set himself on fire, we deployed our personnel on the main gate of the municipal council. He entered from the back and set himself ablaze. By the time office staff and our personnel doused the fire, he had sustained injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on being taken to the hospital.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.