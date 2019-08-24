Maharashtra: AAP to contest 60-100 Assembly seats, says no tie-up likely with Congress-NCP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field candidates in at least 60 to 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has also decided to not form an alliance with the Congress and NCP. Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive member and national spokesperson of the party, said AAP will be contesting seats in which it has sufficient organisational strength.

In a press statement issued Friday, the party announced that the electioneering process will be looked after by a campaign committee headed by Ranga Rachure. AAP Pune unit president Mukund Kirdat on Friday said the final decision regarding the number of seats to be contested will be taken by August 30. “But our assessment is that we can field candidates in more than 60 seats…even up to 100 seats, “ he said.

Kirdat said they have not held any talks with the Congress-NCP and there is no likelihood of any talks. “We are going solo,” he said, adding that the party was against corruption and some NCP leaders have been accused of corruption. “So, we cannot have an alliance with a party against which we are fighting on the issue of corruption,” he added.

During the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the party had supported Congress-NCP candidates on merit. “We had supported candidates whose background was good. For instance, we had supported Congress candidate Mohan Joshi and opposed candidates like Chhagan Bhujbal and Parth Pawar,” he said.

However, in Maharashtra, the party has failed to make any significant impact electorally.

The party had not contested the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

AAP’s electoral foray into Goa and Karnataka have not been successful.

Sharma Menon said electoral performance was not the right yardstick to measure the strength of a political party. “There are political parties who have their vote shares and contribute significantly to the national discourse. To expect results like Delhi in every election is not right,” she said.

Kirdat said the party is expecting that in urban pockets of Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and Solapur, its candidates will do well. “Similarly, in rural pockets of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the party has created a strong identity for itself by taking up farmers’ issues, “he said.

Kirdat said in urban pockets, they expect their “Delhi model” will influence the voters.

“Our Delhi model has been picked up by local civic bodies. Therefore, we hope to gain support from voters in urban pockets, “ he said.

The party said it was contesting the state elections “seriously”. “There is a vacuum in the opposition. The Congress and NCP have failed… MNS chief (Raj Thackeray) was drawing crowds but they were reactionary. The MNS cannot provide a strong alternative,” said Kirdat.

“Despite the electorate voting for change in the previous elections, the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government has been a colossal failure on all fronts. Maharashtra, once known as a progressive state, is today plagued with largescale drought, floods, farmer suicides, agrarian distress, rising unemployment, failing law and order, rising crime, widespread corruption, bureaucratic inertia, lack of service delivery, economic slowdown and the near collapse of public education,” the AAP said in a statement.

“Far from holding the government accountable and ensuring some respite for citizens, the opposition, with its elected representatives, is in disarray and has failed to perform its basic constitutional duty,” the statement added.