Maharashtra: 8 lakh applicants to appear for exams to fill 6,200 posts in health department

As many as eight lakh persons will appear for examinations conducted by the Maharashtra public health department for filling up around 6,200 vacant posts in the Group C and Group D categories on September 25 and 26, respectively. In Pune district, over a lakh candidates have enrolled for the examination.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the state government was aware of the vacancies in the state health department, and measures were being taken to fill them. Accordingly, around 2,000 posts have been filled of medical officers and specialists based on merit and after counselling rounds. Over the weekend, examinations will be held to fill posts in Group C and Group D categories.

The Group C and D categories in the state health department include technical and supporting staff posts. Group C posts are largely staff nurses, auxiliary nursing midwives, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, X-Ray technicians, laboratory assistants and others. Group D posts include that of ward assistants, sweepers and supporting staff.

“Hall tickets have been issued, classrooms sanitised, and desks arranged as per social distancing measures. Jammers have also been installed at the examination centres to ensure the applicants do not carry electronic gadgets, including smartphones,” Tope said. “Examinations will be taken in a transparent manner and strict action will be taken against persons who indulge in irregularities,” he added.

Tope, in a Facebook live session, appealed to applicants to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and ensure they have collected their hall admit cards. “Examination centres have been designated across districts in the state. Collectors and the Superintendent of Police in each district have been directed to ensure there is strict patrolling and monitoring of the examination to rule out any irregularity.”

According to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (Health) Pune region and nodal officer for the examination in Pune region (Pune, Satara and Solapur districts), there are 97 examination centres (schools/colleges) in Pune district, 13 in Satara and 15 in Solapur. A total of 78,000 applicants have applied for Group C posts and 28,000 for Group D posts.

