Maharashtra: 8 cadets test positive at INS Shivaji

Eight cadets at INS Shivaji have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Indian Navy’s training campus located in Lonavala. Now, the district administration and INS Shivaji authorities have decided to test all the 150 cadets in the same batch as the eight cadets.

Maval Tehsildar Madhusudan Barge held a meeting with the INS Shivaji administration on Monday to discuss the isolation and quarantine plan for suspected patients. “These cadets have come to the facility from various parts of the country starting from June 5. On June 16, the first cadet tested positive after showing some symptoms. This led to the testing of 11 others, who had come in contact with the cadet, and seven of them tested positive. The administration has decided to test the entire batch, which comprises 150 cadets. The testing will be done in batches,” said Barge.

He said eight isolation and quarantine facilities have been marked within the premises. “These cadets are young and have no co-morbidities, so there’s no reason for worry,” said Barge.

The INS Shivaji campus houses a population of 6,000, comprising 2,500 persons in uniform, including trainees.

