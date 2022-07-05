scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Maharashtra: 7 NDRF teams deployed in coastal areas

The teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and the team includes engineering, paramedic, technical experts and also a dog squad.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 5, 2022 12:25:33 am
The configurations of these teams change according to the nature of the emergency.

AGAINST THE backdrop of an orange alert issued by the IMD for the coastal areas of Maharashtra, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is prepositioning seven of its teams in the Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad areas.

The teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and the team includes engineering, paramedic, technical experts and also a dog squad. The configurations of these teams change according to the nature of the emergency.

NDRF officials said five of their teams have been deployed in Mumbai and one team each at Chiplun in Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad district as on Monday.

On Monday evening, rising water levels were reported from the low-lying areas of Chiplun town.

