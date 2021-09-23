Maharashtra: 7.5 crore vaccine doses administered, 2.1 crore given both doses

A total of 7.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far, of which 5.36 crore beneficiaries have got the first dose and 2.13 crore are fully vaccinated with both doses. Of these, 1.34 crore people in the age group of 45 and above have got both doses while over 51 lakh people between 18-44 years have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra said the maximum vaccinations in a single day were achieved on September 8 (over 15 lakh ), September 18 (over 13 lakh), September 17 (over 12 lakh), September 4 (over 12 lakh) and August 21 (over 11 lakh).

Private hospitals in the state accounted for 1.1 crore of the 7.5 crore vaccine doses. In private hospitals across Mumbai, over 45 lakh vaccine doses were administered while more than 28 lakh vaccine doses were administered across private hospitals in Pune.

Thane, Aurangabad, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Satara and Kolhapur districts are among districts where more than one lakh doses were administered in private hospitals. Over 68 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in Pune district while more than 30 lakh are fully vaccinated.

Pune positivity rate below 5 per cent

Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent in the week from September 15 to 21, according to a new state Health Department analysis. The positivity rate, however, remains higher than the state average, which also dipped to 2.28 percent.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra has urged district administrations to expedite the vaccination process and inoculate people in large numbers.

“We have to be vigilant for any rise in Covid-19 cases post Ganpati celebrations,” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express, adding that testing also should be increased in addition to maintaining social distancing and other measures.

In Ahmednagar district, which has recently seen a high number of Covid-19 cases along with Pune, the Covid positivity rate in the week of September 15 to 21 dropped to 4.78 per cent as against the previous week, when it was 5.52 per cent.

According to the state Health Department report, along with Ahmednagar and Pune, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Nashik, Palghar and Satara districts right now have weekly Covid positivity rates higher than the state average.