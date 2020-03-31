Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: 65-year-old rides horse for 70 km to get medicine for ailing wife

Mir Pathan was spotted on horseback by curious onlookers on the streets of Solapur on Monday. He stopped at a medical store to get medicine for his wife. "I have come from Darshanpal village in Akkalkot taluka.

By: Express News Service | Published: March 31, 2020 1:30:50 am
india lockdown, man rides horse, ailing wife, medicine, pune news, indian express news A TV grab of the man riding horse in Solapur.

A 65-year-man rode a horse for 70 kilometres from his village in Solapur district to get medicine for his ailing wife.

Mir Pathan was spotted on horseback by curious onlookers on the streets of Solapur on Monday. He stopped at a medical store to get medicine for his wife. “I have come from Darshanpal village in Akkalkot taluka. My wife has a BP problem and none of the medical stores in the village and on the way were open. So, I had to reach Solapur city,” he told medical store employees.

Pathan said he was stopped by police on the way. “But they let me proceed after I told them that I needed medicine for my ailing wife,” he told a television channel.

Meanwhile, district collectorate officials said Solapur has no coronavirus patients but 141 residents have been home-quarantined.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement