Maharashtra: 65-year-old rides horse for 70 km to get medicine for ailing wife

A TV grab of the man riding horse in Solapur. A TV grab of the man riding horse in Solapur.

A 65-year-man rode a horse for 70 kilometres from his village in Solapur district to get medicine for his ailing wife.

Mir Pathan was spotted on horseback by curious onlookers on the streets of Solapur on Monday. He stopped at a medical store to get medicine for his wife. “I have come from Darshanpal village in Akkalkot taluka. My wife has a BP problem and none of the medical stores in the village and on the way were open. So, I had to reach Solapur city,” he told medical store employees.

Pathan said he was stopped by police on the way. “But they let me proceed after I told them that I needed medicine for my ailing wife,” he told a television channel.

Meanwhile, district collectorate officials said Solapur has no coronavirus patients but 141 residents have been home-quarantined.

