Maharashtra: 32-year-old man drowns in Pavana dam water

A 32-year-old man drowned in Pavana dam water in Lonavala area on Sunday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Saurabh Malik (32), who was undergoing yoga training at an institute in Lonavala. He and his friends had gone camping in Pavana dam area on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, they entered the dam water near Bramhanoli for a swim.

When Saurabh started drowning, his friends tried to rescue him and local residents also rushed to help him. They fished his body out of the water and immediately took him to the rural hospital in Lonavala, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Lonavala Police has lodged a case of accidental death.

