Maharashtra: 3 dead, 6 injured in vehicle pile-up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Three people were killed and five injured in a pile-up of six vehicles, including three cars, a bus, a tempo and a trailer, on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Monday, said the police.

State highway patrol officials said that the accident took place in the Borghat area around 6 am and caused traffic snarls for some time before the damaged vehicles were taken off the road.

Officials said that one of the cars was crushed between two heavy vehicles, killing two passengers in it.

Inspector Shirish Pawar, in-charge of Khopoli police station, said, “initially a car rammed into a tempo carrying poultry items and subsequently other vehicles piled up.

Two fatalities are from one of the cars and the third from the tempo. Some others have sustained injuries and are being treated at a local hospital. Further probe is on.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f