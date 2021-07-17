Maharashtra: Over 3 crore people vaccinated since start of drive

Maharashtra has been able to vaccinate over 3 crore people with at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine since the launch of the inoculation drive six months ago.

While 3,00,33,080 have received a first dose of a vaccine, 88,29,386 have got their second shot.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, the additional chief secretary (Health), told the Indian Express that Maharashtra also leads in the number of people who have been fully vaccinated.

Of the total number, Mumbai has inoculated 65 lakh people so far, followed by over 55 lakh in Pune district, over 30 lakh in Thane and over 20 lakh in Nagpur.

In the 18-44 age group, over 93 lakh beneficiaries have got the first dose, while 3.9 lakh have got both shots.

Around 1.73 crore beneficiaries above 45 years have been inoculated with the first dose, and over 65 lakh have got both shots.

Pregnant women are being counselled to get the vaccine dose

Pregnant women enrolling themselves for vaccination are being counselled by gynaecologists, both via online and in-person consultations.

Dr Roshan Palresha, posted with the Emergency Medicine section of Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune, said, “Our gynaecologists are advising pregnant women on dos and don’ts around vaccinations. We are getting about 10 calls daily about the availability of slots, whether they should take it, how it will affect their baby and whether it might affect their fertility.”

He added that women can get the vaccine shot on any day, irrespective of their menstrual cycle, and even during their menstruation.