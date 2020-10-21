Maharashtra: 2 arrested from Satara for tampering with over 700 ATMs across 6 states

Further investigation has revealed that Faizaru and Chadarpal committed over 700 such offences across India, including 400 in Maharashtra, said police.

Two men have been arrested from Haryana by Satara District Police for their alleged involvement in over 700 cases of bank ATM tampering across India. The two suspects, identified as Sakharuddin Faizaru and Ravindar Chadarpal, were arrested by a team from Shahupuri police station in Satara while investigating a case of ATM theft.

Further investigation has revealed that Faizaru and Chadarpal committed over 700 such offences across India, including 400 in Maharashtra, said police.

An official said the suspects would use their cards in the machine and subsequently tamper with the machines in such a way so as to withdraw an amount without the same getting deducted from their bank accounts.

Satara Police launched a probe after a bank approached them about one such transaction in the past, which was caught on a security camera. Using various technical analysis methods and conventional police work, police zeroed in on them.

Probe has revealed that the duo committed as many as 711 such wrongful transactions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

