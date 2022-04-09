Maharashtra: 18-year-old Devanshu Rewatkar conquers autism to win swimming medal

Pune, April 9: A medal in a national championship is no mean feat, and if one has to battle odds such as borderline autism, the medal becomes doubly precious. For 18-year-old Devanshu Rewatkar, his bronze medal in the recently concluded Para Olympic Swimming Society’s championship held in Rajasthan is thus indeed a special one.

A resident of Kothrud, Rewatkar, has had his own challenges. His mother Vandana said he was introduced to water therapy to help him tackle his condition. Water therapy allows autistic children to get a grip over their limbs and, therefore, improves their motor coordination. Devanshu was introduced to water therapy in 2015.

“At first, he was scared of the water. But soon took a liking to it,” she said.

Seeing that he was now enjoying his time in water, his parents encouraged him to take up swimming. After which, Sourabh Deshpande started coaching Devanshu in 2016.

Unlike most other athletes, Devanshu has his own set of challenges owing to his condition. During a two-hour session, the first hour is spent in playing, post which the coach can take up real swimming lessons. A born swimmer, Devanshu excelled in the sports within a short period of time. He soon began participating in competitions conducted by the Lions clubs, among others. Although the pandemic put the brakes on his training, he resumed his swimming classes after the lockdown was lifted.

Last year, Devanshu had participated in the Para Olympic Swimming Society’s championship held in Bengaluru but failed to win any medal. Lack of training and a new environment had rattled the young man. But this year in Rajasthan, Devanshu managed to win a bronze medal. His family and coach are now basking in the glory, with his mother planning to enrol him for special training sessions. “It is a great moment for us,” she said.